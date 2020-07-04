Wellsboro -- Hills Creek State Park, 111 Spillway Road, Wellsboro, is offering free in-person programs throughout July. Attendance for most events is limited; anyone who wishes to attend must preregister by calling the park office at (570) 724-4246 no later than 5:30 p.m. on the day of the event. Everyone who joins must bring a mask and observe social distancing.

The park is seven miles northeast of Wellsboro in Charleston Township via Charleston Street and Hills Creek Lake Road.

Fish-for-Free All Day at Hills Creek - Saturday, July 4

No registration is needed for this event, nor is a fishing license required. Other fishing regulations still apply. Bring your own bait and tackle and fish up some fun! The concession stand will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and offers hot dogs, burgers, fries, chicken fingers, soda, and Gatorade.

Update on Pennsylvania Black Bears - Sunday, July 5

A one-hour update on Pennsylvania black bears will begin at 8 p.m. on Sunday. Pennsylvania has one of the largest black bear populations in the U.S. Learn about the new management plan for black bears and bear nature studies. Photos, preserved skulls, and videos are part of the program. Registration is required.

Coyotes in Pennsylvania - Friday, July 10

A one-hour program that will start at 8 p.m. on Friday, July 10. Coyotes are well-established members of the wildlife community in this area. Find out where they came from and how to identify them. Mounted specimens, hides, skulls, and demonstrations will help tell the story of Pennsylvania's largest wild canines. Registration is required.

Whitetail Deer: Built to Survive - Sunday, July 19

This one-hour program will begin at 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 19. Whitetail deer face daily challenges to survive in Pennsylvania's woods. Learn about their anatomy, physiology, and behaviors, which help these mammals to overcome disease, predators, and injuries as they thrive among us. Photos, video, a skeleton and anecdotes will tell their story. Registration is required.

Critter Call - Sunday, July 26

At 8:30 p.m., this nighttime one-hour program offers a chance to see nocturnal wildlife in a unique way. Following a brief orientation, participants will travel to spots in and around the park to "call in" gray fox using night lights and an electronic game call. Deer, raccoons, owls and coyotes may also be encountered as participants hike discreetly into the woods and call from several locations. Be prepared to drive short distances, wear dark, scent-free clothes and remain quiet at all times. This program is not suitable for young children or anyone who has difficulty walking at night in a woodland setting. It is limited to 12 people, ages 10 and above. Registration is required.

Call the park office at (570) 724-4246 weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays, between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. for more information.