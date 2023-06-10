Wellsboro, Pa. — An upcoming family fishing tournament at Hills Creek Lake will offer area residents a chance to test their skills and bring home prizes.

The Family Fishing Tournament at Hills Creek Lake will be held Saturday, June 17. The free tournament challenges anglers to catch the largest perch, bluegill, bass, crappie, and stringer of game fish to win titles and medallions.

The tournament begins at 6 a.m. One-hour weigh-ins will be held at the beach area near the shore of Hills Creek Lake from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., with the award presentation immediately following the final weigh-in. The lake venue is in Hills Creek State Park, located about seven miles northeast of Wellsboro in Charleston Township at 111 Spillway Road, Wellsboro, PA 16901.

There is no entry fee for the tournament.

Awards will be presented for the largest of each type of fish and the largest stringer (the angler's legal limit of game fish for the day). A one-ounce bonus will be awarded for game fish that are caught and released. All fish must be caught by legal means. This is a no cull contest (no replacing a smaller fish with a heavier fish on the stringer).

In the event of a tie, the fish weighed the earliest will win. Park Naturalist Jim Mucci will conduct the weigh-ins and present the awards.

Spectators are welcome to watch the fish being weighed for the tournament.

For more information, call the Hills Creek State Park office at (570) 724-4246 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays and weekends.

