Wellsboro, Pa. – Since May 24, 2019, Highland Chocolates has been selling an assortment of handcrafted candies in a space that they leased from Lori and Rick Beckwith in the historic Shattuck House at 17 Main Street, Wellsboro. The shop shared space with the Beckwiths' Main Street Creamery, which opened the same day.

This Thursday, Dec. 3, the business will begin a new chapter at its new location at 82 Main Street in downtown Wellsboro.

“In late summer, Lori told us about 82 Main Street possibly being available for lease,” said Amy Welch, Highland Chocolates manager. “She knew we were looking for a new location that offered more space. Both she and Rick have been very supportive, providing us with space at 17 Main Street and offering our chocolates at their other Wellsboro businesses, Seniors Creations and the Main Street Olive Oil Company, both at 75 Main Street,” Welch said.

Partners In Progress, Inc., which owns and operates Highland Chocolates, approached the owner of the building. "Now we are about to open well before Christmas,” said Welch. "It's exciting."

"We’ve been remodeling 82 Main, including painting, adding new flooring, new lighting and air conditioning and are waiting for some of the new store fixtures to arrive. In addition, we ordered new refrigerated cases to display our chocolates, which have not yet arrived,” Welch added.

The shop's brand new candy cases will display a selection of Highland's buttercreams, caramels, chocolate covered cherries, caramel pecans, truffles, and more. The store will also offer gift baskets and souvenir items like t-shirts, sweatshirts, can koozies, and wine glasses.

Approximately a third of the store will be dedicated to nostalgic penny candies.

"For more than 30 years, 82 Main Street was home to Peggy's Candies & Gifts," said Welch. "We want to continue the tradition of a neighborhood candy store, so we’re stocking licorice, jawbreakers, salt water taffy, candy necklaces, gummies, and jelly beans, too.”

Visitors to 82 Main Street will also find other favorites, such as all varieties of Highland's trail mixes and white, milk, and dark chocolate pretzel bark plus special flavors such as the hot Chili Nights Bark, a milk chocolate pretzel bark infused with chili pepper and spices; molded chocolates like a Wellsboro gas lamp; chocolate and peanut butter Tree Stumps; the spicy hot Pine Creek Poppers, a dark chocolate square-shaped bite with bacon and jalapeño; Ice Mine Mints, a milk or dark chocolate mint in a cup; Turkey Path Fudge that includes mini marshmallows, caramel, and nuts; Rainbow Gummy Fish; and Rail Trail Crunch snack mix.

“Any of our chocolate creations make a great 'sweet souvenir' basket or gift for someone special," Welch said.

The new store at 82 Main Street will be open Mondays through Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.

Highland continues to operate its original chocolate factory and retail store where its handcrafted chocolates and trail mixes are made and sold. It is located at the corner of Route 6 and Shumway Hill Road in Wellsboro, across Route 6 from the Farmer’s Daughters.

Highland Chocolates is a nonprofit organization that employs local people with disabilities, who manufacture its fine line of sweet snacks and gourmet chocolate gifts for all occasions. For more information, call toll-free at 1-800-371-1082 or visit highlandchocolates.org.