Warren, Vt. – It's that time of year again – time for the HGTV Dream Home to be revealed! Each year, the beloved network for all-things home, renovation, and design unveils their Dream Home Sweepstakes in which one lucky winner wins the dream home.

The Dream Home 2022 is right out of a cozy mountain dream, located in the state of Vermont in the mountain town of Warren. The home has a sleek design with modern appliances and luxury design.

Clean and bright on the inside with a modern cabin-core exterior the beautiful home has all the bonuses of a mountain vacation cabin including a heated swimming pool, hot tub, fire pit, and outdoor kitchen. Take a peak out of the giant glass windows and enjoy the beautiful mountains and scenery that surround the modern cabin home.

Whether you're an entertainer with a vivacious social life or a low-key chillaxer, this home is sure to offer plenty of space for you to live your best life. So, how can you make it your own?

The HGTV Dream Home Sweepstakes are open now and entries can be submitted here. For best chances to win, enter twice daily on HGTV.com and FoodNetwork.com.

The lucky sweepstakes winner of the Dream Home 2022 will also receive $250,000 from Rocket Mortgage and an All-New 2022 Grand Wagoneer, according to the website.

If you feel like 2022 is going to be your lucky year, or maybe you just want a change of scenery, head over to submit your entry and keep your fingers crossed!