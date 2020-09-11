Lycoming County, Pa. -- The parking lot at the Lycoming Mall was completely packed with motorcycles, jeeps, and star-spangled banners this evening as patriotic riders prepared to depart on the 9/11 Commemorative Ride.

After learning that the annual 9/11 Memorial Ride would not be taking place this year, Kevin Bittenbender, along with fellow members of the 570 Jeeps Bloomsburg club, decided to do their own ride to honor first responders and those who were lost during the attacks on September 11, 2001.

Bittenbender created a facebook event, "Never Forget: The 9/11 Commemorative Ride," and invited people to meet at the Lycoming Mall at 5 p.m. on Friday. The response was overwhelming. Bittenbender was overwhelmed as droves of riders showed up this evening to take part in the ride.

"Hey, I'm going out for a Jeep Ride," said Bittenbender, "...and all these people showed up!"

For Bittenbender, who is a retired Sergeant Major of the United States Military, 9/11 is personal.

"I remember where I was on 9/11. I was on leave from the military on vacation–it was my daughter's first beach vacation," he said. "We were making breakfast when first plane hit. When the second plane hit, my pager went off and they said 'Get your butt back here.' And that's what I did."

Less than 12 months later, Bittenbender was deployed. Bittenbender's daughter, now an adult, joined him at the event tonight.

Before the ride, organizers of the event said a prayer and held a moment of silence. They unfurled a large flag, nearly half the size of a football field. The Flag, said Bittenbender, was the last flying Garrison flag out of Fort Washington, New York and was flying over the twin towers at ground zero in the wake of the 9/11 attacks.

After that, speakers discussed some housekeeping rules and safety guidelines. Participants were reminded the event was not sanctioned and to be cautious and safe on the roads. All vehicles with four-way flashers were advised to use them.

The riders took to streets at 6 p.m. and will follow a route very similar to the 9/11 Memorial Ride, a 42-mile ride which normally takes place every year. This year's Memorial Ride was canceled due to special event permit requirements imposed by Gov. Tom Wolf because of COVID-19.

For Jeep owners, like Cheyenne and Trent LeBarron, this year's unsanctioned ride offered them a chance to get in on the action.

"We normally watch the ride, but we were excited to be a part of it this year," said Cheyenne.

While many were upset after the 9/11 Memorial Ride was canceled, organizers of tonight's unsanctioned ride were adamant that it was was not born of political motivations, but of personal values.

"This is about unity, and about showing thanks and appreciation," said Bittenbender. "If we can unite around tragedy that just makes us stronger."