Hershey, Pa. — Hersheypark is debuting its newest roller coaster next month, featuring an impressive top speed of over 60 miles an hour and near-vertical drop.

The Wildcat’s Revenge hybrid coaster will open to the public on June 2, park officials said. The wood and steel hybrid will be the first at Hersheypark as part of an impressive 15-coaster collection. With the debut of Wildcat’s Revenge, Pennsylvania’s largest amusement park is now home to the most coasters in the Northeast.

The first hybrid manufactured by Rocky Mountain Construction in Pennsylvania, Wildcat’s Revenge adds an all-new steel track with unique elements to the wooden framework for a one-of-a-kind thrilling ride experience found only at Hersheypark.

The debut of Wildcat’s Revenge comes 100 years after the first Wild Cat ride opened at the Park, the first coaster purchased by founder Milton S. Hershey. The original Wild Cat made its debut in 1923 and was closed in 1945. It was eventually replaced by the Wildcat in 1996, which closed in 2022.

The 2-minute and 36-second experience begins as riders climb a 140-foot hill, plunge into an 82-degree drop and hit a maximum speed of 62 miles per hour along 3,510 feet of red track on a black steel and wood structure. The pursuit continues as riders stalk their prey through four inversions, including the World’s Largest Underflip, an inversion that begins with an upward climb, followed by a counterclockwise 270 degree roll and a dive down towards the side.

Located in the Midway America region of Hersheypark, Wildcat's Revenge features a fully renovated coaster station with a design that harkens back to the iconic 1923 Wild Cat station, with low-pitched gables around the roof's perimeter. Guests of Hershey’s height requirement and taller (48 inches and above) will sit in one of three custom trains, showcasing fully-dimensional black, charcoal and silver wild cats exacting revenge on their wooden predecessor.

Hersheypark will be open daily starting Thursday, with the 11-acre Boardwalk At Hersheypark water park opening Saturday, May 27. Hersheypark summer tickets include three parks in one featuring 70 rides and thrilling coasters, a full water park and a zoo, with summer getaways and entertainment throughout the destination.

