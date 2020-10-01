Mifflinburg, Pa. – The Herr Memorial Library is hosting the grand opening of its used book store, The Herr Library Book Nook on Saturday, October 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Located on the main level of the library, the book store sells adult fiction (hard bound and paperback), non-fiction, children's book and DVDs during library hours. Small items like puzzles, tote bags, and zipper pouches are also available for purchase.

Prices for individual books range from 50 cents to $3. During the grand opening event on October 3 and on October 10, people can fill a plastic grocery bag (books only) for $10. All proceeds benefit the Herr Memorial Library and are used on materials, programs and services for the community to enjoy.

Donations are not being accepted at this time. Library hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Open to vulnerable populations only from 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays. Closed Fridays and Sundays.

For more information, stop by the Herr Memorial Library at 500 Market Street in Mifflinburg or call (570) 966-0831.