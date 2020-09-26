Wellsboro, Pa. – A family that runs together, stays together. Three members of Mansfield's Hermansen family took on this year's COVID-19 Special Edition of the Step Outdoors TRYathlon and each member completed all three legs of the challenge successfully.

Due to concerns about COVID-19, the 2020 event was not set on a specific day or at a specific time. Registrants could choose to do the TRYathlon as a team or solo, or just run the 5K any day between Saturday, September 12 and Sunday, September 20 at Hills Creek State Park, 111 Spillway Road, near Wellsboro.

The three legs of the TRYathlon include the 5K, the 1.75-mile canoe or kayak course on Hills Creek Lake, and the eight-mile bike course.

Ruth Hermansen has been a member of the event's organizing committee since 2011, but never had the opportunity to actually participate until this year.

"This was the seventh time my husband Gary participated in the TRYathlon," said Ruth. "He was on a team once, soloed five times and was successful in completing all three legs again this year," she said. Their son Andy, 13, did the TRYathlon on a team last year and soloed this year.

"The best part about doing the TRYathlon solo was sharing this experience with my family and Sandy Beideman's team. It was pretty neat to see it from a participant's vantage point rather than as a committee member," Ruth said. "Gary was way ahead of Andy and me on the course and finished first. Andy crossed the finish line next and I was last," Ruth laughed. "I accomplished my goal - to finish. Andy is already talking about doing the TRYathlon solo again next year. I think it is important to find things that are fun to do and also healthy for you."

"At 10 a.m. this past Sunday, we met Sandy and her team at the park. On Friday, Sepember. 18, we had decided to do the event at the same time. Sandy and I are friends. I know her because I place the Step Outdoors T-shirt order with Mountain Graphics and Mark and Sandy are the owners," Ruth adds.

The team of Beideman, Mark Newruck and Leigh Twoey, all of Wellsboro, had originally planned to do the TRYathlon on Sunday, September 13.

When their plans changed, Newruck wasn't able to do it on September 20, the last day, so a different biker was needed. On Sunday, Twoey did the kayaking, Beideman the running, and Matt Kiess of Williamsport completed the biking. Beideman and Twoey stood at the finish line cheering on the Hermansens and Kiess.

Twoey said she had been on a team for many years but this was the first time she had been on the Beideman team as a kayaker.

"I knew Matt biked and asked him," Twoey said.

"I just started biking again this summer," said Kiess, explaining that he had three back surgeries. "I hadn't ridden a bike this much in a long time. I am absolutely hooked. I enjoyed it. Going uphill was a struggle but it was exhilarating to get to the top of a hill like that and to also cross the finish line," he said. "I am pain free, too."

One suggestion that Ruth plans to make to the TRYathlon committee is to hold both a nine-day event like this year's in addition to the regular event on a specific day at a specific time as done in previous years.

"Several people commented to me about that. I think It allows you to choose a day and time that works best for you and your family. It may be a good idea but only as long as it doesn't hurt registration for the regular TRYathlon and 5K if it can be held in 2021," said Ruth.