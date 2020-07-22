InHe Manufacturing, LLC and MHR Brands have announced a recall of products containing hemp oil that contain elevated levels of lead. The issue was caused by medicine droppers supplied by a third-party company. The manufacturer has selected a different bottle supplier and will provide replacement products to customers at no cost.

Exposure to lead could present physical signs and symptoms including pain, paresthesia/muscle weakness, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, constipation, poor appetite, weight loss, symptoms associated with encephalitis, metallic taste in the mouth, shock, hemolysis, or kidney damage.

Products affected by the recall are sold under these brand names:

Products for human consumption:

Tasty Drops

Made by Hemp

A Clean Choice

Goodness Gurus

Herbzeedy LLC

Javan Anti Aging

BC Hemp Co LLC

Pathway to Wellness

The Spiffy Piff

Recovery ReLeaf

Acadia Farms

Products for animal consumption:

A Clean Choice

Herbzeedy LLC

Goodness Gurus

Herbal Renewals

Barkley Bistro

Boost IV Hydration

BC Hemp Co LLC

Purfurred

Tasty Drops

Made by Hemp

For a full list of recalled products, please click here.

Customers who have any products from these brands should examine their inventory and quarantine products that are subject to the recall. Return the product to the manufacturer or place of purchase for a free replacement, or destroy the product. Distributors should notify their customers about the product recall.

Customers may contact MHR Brands at (844) 300-5673 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by email at recall@mhrbrands.com.

The recall is being performed with the knowledge of the FDA; the FDA does not endorse any of the products that are subject to the recall.