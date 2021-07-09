The Pennsylvania State Game Commission is tracking wild turkeys to monitor their reproduction and population models, helpful in tracking long-term turkey population success. You can help!

A new survey period began on July 1 to help track the wild turkey population in the state. The two-month window is used every year by state wildlife agencies.

The Pennsylvania Wild Turkey Sighting Survey relies on and encourages state residents to report sightings to the state Game Commission through the agency's website or mobile app.

According to Mary Jo Casalena, a wild-turkey biologist for the state's agency, "the turkey survey enhances our our agency’s internal survey, which serves as a long-term index of turkey reproduction and is used in our turkey population model. By reporting all turkeys seen during each sighting, whether gobblers, hens with broods, or hens without broods, the data helps us determine total productivity, and allows us to compare long-term reproductive success.”

Last year the spring-turkey population dropped 11 percent below the previous three-year average. But according to Game Commission officials, during the summer, average reproduction allowed for stability in the statewide turkey population entering the 2021 spring breeding season.

In addition to merely reporting wild-turkey sightings in July and August, residents are asked to submit general information such as general location, time, date, and contact information in the case of biologists having any potential questions.

Access the survey by selecting "Turkey Sighting Survey" in the "Quick Click" section of the website. To use the app you can search Pennsylvania Game Commission in the Google Play Store or Apple's App Store.