On Wednesday, July 1, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration will be tweeting from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET about the dangers of heatstroke, and offering prevention tips.

It's something we all know: the summer sun and increasing temperatures are deadly to a child who has been left unattended or gotten trapped inside a vehicle. Even in the shade in 60° weather, temperatures inside a vehicle can soar to deadly levels in minutes.

Tragically in the United States, the NHTSA reports that every 10 days a child dies as a result of vehicular heatstroke. Since 1998, there have been 854 deaths, with 2018 and 2019 having the highest number of deaths since 1998. All of these deaths were 100% preventable.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is leading the charge with education, but the Administration is asking for the public's help in spreading the message.

You are invited to share your own message, or visit @NHTSAgov on Twitter to share one of theirs, blasting "a powerful, loud, and unified safety message all over the web. Encourage your social network to share the message, too. Each share gets us closer to eliminating these senseless tragedies," said the NHTSA.

Additional Resources

>> The Heatstroke Prevention Campaign on NHTSA.gov

>> National Safety Council

>> NoHeatstroke.org

>> Safe Kids Worldwide

>> PreventHeatstroke.org