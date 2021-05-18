Mental health conditions such as depression and anxiety are real, common, and treatable, but symptoms of these conditions are often overlooked or dismissed as personal flaws and weaknesses. May is Mental Health Awareness Month - a time to consider your mental health and seek help if necessary.

Each year, millions of Americans face the reality of living with a mental illness. This year, the National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) is emphasizing the message "You are not alone." In addition to mental health conditions being common, there are many resources available to those who need assistance.

Anyone affected by mental illness should be able to find appropriate support and quality care to live healthy, fulfilling lives. The Pennsylvania state government has an easy-to-follow online guide for seeking help, which includes a self-assessment tool and database searches to find local mental health providers.

Help is available 24/7 through the state Crisis Text Line by texting PA to 741741.

Urgent suicide prevention assistance is available any time by calling 800-273-8255, or 888-628-9454 for Spanish-speakers.

A COVID-19-specific mental health crisis hotline is available by calling 1-800-985-5990 or through texting TalkWithUs to 66746.

In addition to the state's hotlines and databases, the United Way can provide information and referrals to local care providers. To contact the United Way, dial 2-1-1 on any phone at any time.

Organizations like CONCERN, Beacon Light, United Way, and NAMI of Northcentral Pennsylvania are always ready and willing to help - but they can only provide resources to those who reach out.