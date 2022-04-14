It's the season for flowers and jelly beans and hard boiled eggs!

Eggs are touted as a healthy food source, depending on how they are prepared. Of course if you fry them in excess oil or butter and smother them with cheese, you add a lot of fat content.

Hard boiled eggs are a good way to get the nutrients without adding a lot of fat, according to health experts.

What's the difference between a hard boiled egg and a soft boiled egg? It's all about how long they spend cooking. According to WebMD, harder-boiled eggs are safer when it comes to avoiding harmful bacteria like salmonella, but both are nutritious.

WebMD's nutrition facts for one large, hard-boiled egg (one serving) are as follows:

Calories: 78

Total Fat: 5 grams

Saturated fat: 2 grams

Cholesterol: 187 milligrams

Sodium: 62 mg

Carbohydrates: 1 gram

Sugar: 1 gram

Protein: 6 grams

Hard-boiled eggs are also a source of vitamin A, vitamin D, calcium, and iron.

Nothing's worse than a hard-boiled egg that won't peel! Healthy Susquehanna offers a specific tip for boiling eggs that peel easier in this handy video.

Pysanky

Decorating eggs is a springtime tradition in many parts of the world. In the Ukraine, the art is called pysanky. While the intricately designed eggs look painted, an expert told NPR they are created using melted beeswax and a stylus. The eggs are then dipped in dye to create colorful designs.

(Pysanky can be made using raw or hard boiled eggs.)

NPR reported on a woman in New York who has started a charity called Pysanky for Peace, hoping to create and collect 100,000 pysanky for the purpose of raising funds to help the ongoing humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

The founder of Pysanky for Peace is Sarah Bachinger, a fourth-generation Ukranian, according to her website. She's also a professional fine artist who is using her skills and heritage to raise money and awareness.

Interested to help? Create your own pysanky if you've got the artistic eye. According to the Pysanky for Peace website, you can also “Sponsor a Pysanka,” sett up your own Pysanky Party, donate goods, or donate funds directly to the organizations that Bachinger is working to support through Pysanky for Peace.

Learn more here!

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.