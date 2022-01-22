Harrisburg -- Workit Health, a leading virtual substance use disorder treatment provider, has expanded its services to the state of Pennsylvania.

As of Jan. 17, 2022, the new operation is based in a Harrisburg-area outpatient clinic at 7208 Redtop Road, Hummelstown. Though headquartered in Hummelstown, completely virtual services are available for the entire state of Pennsylvania.

The clinic covers substance use, mental health, and other comorbidities such as hepatitis C. Pennsylvanians can use the Workit Health App to connect with licensed clinicians and counselors via live chat and video. If needed, medications can be e-prescribed to a local pharmacy.

The B-corporation uses a medicine-first, evidence-based approach to addiction treatment. A minority of treatment centers nationwide offer medication, with most people having to drive hours every week to receive it. Clinical evidence supports that FDA-approved medication plays a critical role in recovery from substance use and co-occurring disorders, cutting overdose death rates from opioids in half.

Workit Health is dedicated to alleviating withdrawal symptoms, providing necessary emotional support, and reducing the risk of relapse or overdose.

“On average, nearly 14 Pennsylvanians died from a drug overdose every day in 2020,” said Lisa McLaughlin, Workit Health’s co-CEO. “With Workit Health, people throughout the state of Pennsylvania can access the gold standard of addiction care from the privacy of home. Whether their journey includes talking with experts or joining therapy groups, support is key for those struggling with addiction.”

After McLaughlin and Co-CEO Robin McIntosh personally experienced a traditional recovery system and found it lacking, they co-founded Workit Health in 2015. According to the company's data, Workit Health has a 73 percent retention rate at the 90-day mark.

Focusing on the individual, Workit Health allows members to dictate their end goal, whether that is complete abstinence or moderation.

“Recovery looks different for everyone,” said McIntosh, Workit’s co-CEO. “By personalizing addiction treatment through telemedicine, we’re able to open our services to all who need help, no matter where they fall on the addiction spectrum.”



