Friends and family are a great resource when it comes to understanding which Medicare plan might be right for you. But doing your own research and understanding what each plan covers is key to finding your best plan. In fact, so is shopping and comparing your plan options.

If you’re eligible for Medicare, thinking about retirement or haven’t reviewed your current Medicare coverage recently, it’s time to look at your healthcare coverage options.

Most people enroll for Medicare when they become eligible, but there is a period each fall when you can shop around and change your Medicare plan. For example, during the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period, you can change from Original Medicare or a Medicare Supplement plan to a Medicare Advantage plan, which offers all the benefits of Original Medicare plus other benefits, such as options like prescription drug coverage and more — all wrapped into one plan.

It’s smart to take the opportunity during the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period, which takes place Oct. 15 through Dec. 7 each fall, to review what your current Medicare plan offers compared to others plans available — and to think about whether a Medicare Advantage plan is right for you.

You can start by reviewing your Medicare plan’s covered drug list. These lists can change from year to year and you may find that a prescription you need is no longer covered on your current plan. If that’s the case, you might consider looking into other plan options. You can find this information on your current plan’s Annual Notice of Change.

Another reason to evaluate your current Medicare plan each year is to make sure it meets the ever-changing needs of your overall health. If you’ve been recently diagnosed with a health condition, for example, you’ll want to make sure that everything you need is covered by your current plan to avoid surprise costs down the road.

You may also want to change your Medicare plan if your doctor is no longer part of your plan’s network, which can help you save money with fewer out-of-pocket copays.

You have the opportunity each year to make sure you’re getting the right benefits for the right premium/rate, just like you would with your auto or home insurance. Review your Medicare health plan each year and call other plans you might be interested in to learn more about their rates and coverage.

If you’re finding that your current Original Medicare or Supplement plan doesn’t quite meet your current healthcare or financial needs, you may want to consider an all-in-one Medicare Advantage plan. Medicare Advantage offers all the coverage of Original Medicare, and more. You’ll get the same health insurance benefits offered in Original Medicare, plus additional coverage which can include dental, vision, and prescription insurance.

Switching plans is easy, thanks to the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period. Licensed Medicare advisors are standing by and can help you over the phone, through a virtual visit or even one-on-one in your home. They’re ready to help you review your current plan and enroll you in a new one that can save you money and provide you with better coverage. They’ll evaluate your current plan and help you find the plan that meets your health needs as they change.

