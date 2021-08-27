Westfield, Pa. -- Mandy Spencer, certified physician assistant (PA-C), has joined the Laurel Health Services provider team. Spencer will be seeing patients at the Westfield Laurel Health Center, located at 236 East Main St. in Westfield.

Raised locally in Coudersport, Spencer wants to give back to rural communities and build the same life-long relationships with family medicine providers she cherished growing up.

She brings years of in-depth clinical experience in a wide range of specialties, including orthopedics, cardiovascular surgery, inpatient hospitalist care, general surgery, and occupational medicine. With her passion for rural healthcare, she has found her perfect fit with the Westfield Laurel Health Center.

“What’s so wonderful about family medicine, especially in rural areas, is that you build long-term, trusted patient-provider relationships where you treat everything," Spencer said. "You aren’t just focusing on a specific area of the body like the heart or lungs. Instead, you take a holistic approach to care where you look carefully at how everything connects, and you treat the entire person to meet their physical, mental, social, and emotional health needs.”

Long-term, Spencer knew she wanted to practice medicine in a small town where she could really connect with every one of her patients.

“There’s just something special about living in a small town where you really connect with and know the people. Everyone looks out for each other, and you really get to know and trust one another on a deeper level," Spencer said. "I love talking with patients about their health, listening to what they’re experiencing, and answering their questions without the complicated medical jargon so that patients can more easily understand what’s going on and feel empowered about the steps they can take to improve their health.”

Spencer earned her Bachelor of Science from the University of Pittsburgh and Master of Physician Assistant Studies from Chatham University in Pittsburgh, going on to serve as a certified physician assistant in the Army National Guard. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with her husband and two daughters.

Mandy Spencer, PA-C is accepting new patients of all ages at the Westfield Laurel Health Center. To make an appointment, call (814) 367-5911. Both traditional onsite appointments and telemedicine visits are available at all Laurel Health locations.