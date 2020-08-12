Union County, Pa. -- On August 7, Pennsylvania's Department of Environmental Protection reported that mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile Virus in Union County. Cases were also detected in mosquitos in Chester and Lehigh County, bringing the total number of counties with positive West Nile results to 15.

In addition to the virus being detected in mosquitoes, the first human case of West Nile Virus this year in Pennsylvania was detected on July 23 in Potter County. Counties in which the virus was previously found are Allegheny, Berks, Bucks, Delaware, Fayette, Lancaster, Lawrence, Lebanon, Philadelphia, Potter, Montgomery, and Northampton.

To avoid West Nile Virus, the Department of Environmental Protection advises that people use DEET-containing insect repellents and cover as much skin as possible with lightweight clothing. Mosquitoes can bite at any time, but they are generally most active at dawn and dusk.

Mosquitoes breed in areas with standing and stagnant water including clogged gutters, poorly-maintained pools, flower pots with poor drainage, and other areas containing still water. Homeowners are advised to remove objects that can collect standing water or drill drainage holes in containers, keep gutters clean, turn over items like wading pools when not using them, and use Bti- treatments for standing water that cannot be drained.

Homeowners should also make sure that window and door screens are in place, well-fitted, and in good condition to keep mosquitoes from invading the home.

Use these tips to stay safe and protected from West Nile Virus while enjoying the final months of summer.