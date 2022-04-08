Danville, Pa. – With the decrease in COVID case counts, Geisinger said they have removed the limit on the number of total visitors a hospitalized adult patient can have. However, only two may visit at a time.

Emergency room patients may also have two visitors for the duration of their stay.

Patients having a baby as well as patients under age 18 are allowed a total of four designated visitors with only two visiting at a time. Visitors must be designated and wear a wristband the entire time the patient is hospitalized.

Visiting hours & masking policy

Visiting hours for adult inpatients are between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Patients having a baby or pediatric patients may have visitors 24/7.

All patients and visitors must wear a mask when on Geisinger property, regardless of vaccination status. Visitors who do not comply with Geisinger’s policies, such as masking, will lose their visiting rights.



