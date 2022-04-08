Geisinger Medical Center.jpg

Geisinger Medical Center, Danville

 Geisinger Health System

Danville, Pa.  With the decrease in COVID case counts, Geisinger said they have removed the limit on the number of total visitors a hospitalized adult patient can have. However, only two may visit at a time.

Emergency room patients may also have two visitors for the duration of their stay.

Patients having a baby as well as patients under age 18 are allowed a total of four designated visitors with only two visiting at a time. Visitors must be designated and wear a wristband the entire time the patient is hospitalized.

Visiting hours & masking policy

Visiting hours for adult inpatients are between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Patients having a baby or pediatric patients may have visitors 24/7.

All patients and visitors must wear a mask when on Geisinger property, regardless of vaccination status. Visitors who do not comply with Geisinger’s policies, such as masking, will lose their visiting rights.


