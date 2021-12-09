UPMC launched Will M Sport to provide resources on healthy eating and lifestyle practices. Will M Sport is a guide, or a "teammate," for children who want to lead their own healthy lifestyle. In this issue, Will provides guardians with tips for ensuring a safe and fun time at the playground.
The following advice is provided through UPMC.
Playgrounds give children a place to work on their balance, motor development, and social skills—all while having fun. But each year, playground injuries send more than 200,000 children to emergency rooms. Falls account for nearly 80 percent of all playground-related injuries.
Play it safe
A little preparation goes a long way toward helping your child stay safe. The next time your family heads to a local park, follow these safety tips:
- Dress for success. Avoid necklaces, purses, scarves, and clothing with drawstrings—anything that could get caught on the equipment. Even helmets can be dangerous on a playground, so save those for bikes.
- Check the equipment. Broken parts, missing ladder rungs, or wood that’s splintering can cause injuries. Exposed bolts and sharp edges also are hazardous. If you see any of these dangers, report them.
- Judge your playground by its surface. Safety-tested rubber, synthetic turf, sand, pea gravel, wood chips, and mulch absorb shock. Asphalt, concrete, grass, and dirt offer less cushioning and make your child’s climbing feats riskier.
- Make sure your child plays on age-appropriate equipment. Equipment should be no higher than 6 feet for preschoolers and 8 feet for school-age kids. Even if you think your child can handle bigger equipment, he or she may get hurt in a collision with an older child who is not paying attention.
- Stay focused. Pay attention to your child and his or her movements. If your child becomes unsteady on a ladder or heads too close to the swing set, you may be able to react in time and prevent an accident.
- Enforce good manners. Teach your child that pushing, shoving, and crowding while on the playground can be dangerous.
Bonus tip!
Keep those hands clean. Wash your hands and your child’s after visiting the playground and touching the equipment. This is the best thing you can do to avoid getting or spreading viruses and bacteria. If you don’t have access to soap and water, you can use hand sanitizer. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends choosing products that contain at least 60 percent alcohol.
To use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer:
- Apply about half a teaspoon of the product to your child’s palm.
- Have your child rub his or her hands—palms, backs, and between the fingers—until they are dry.
- Important: Do not rinse or wipe off the hand sanitizer before it’s dry. It may not work as well against germs if it isn’t able to dry.
- Remember to supervise children of all ages when using hand sanitizer.