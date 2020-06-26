Wellsboro -- The Joint Commission, in conjunction with The American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, recently certified UPMC Wellsboro as an Acute Stroke Ready Hospital. The certification was announced after a rigorous on-site review during which Joint Commission experts evaluated compliance with national disease-specific care standards, clinical practice guidelines, and performance measures.

“When it comes to stroke care, time is everything and a minute can have an impact on a patient’s recovery,” said Janie Hilfiger, president, UPMC Wellsboro and UPMC Cole “As a rural hospital, it’s important that our patients have access to safe and effective treatment options when they need them. Achieving certification recognizes UPMC Wellsboro’s efforts ensuring our community has access to the highest quality care right here in Wellsboro.”

“Acute Stroke Ready Certification recognizes health care organizations committed to fostering continuous quality improvement in patient safety and quality of care,” says Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. “We commend UPMC Wellsboro for using certification to reduce variation in its clinical processes and to strengthen its program structure and management framework for stroke patients.”