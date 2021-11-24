Williamsport, Pa. - UPMC Magee-Womens urogynecologist David Williams, DO, is now seeing patients in Williamsport, bringing a new level of women’s health services to the region.

As a urogynecologist, Dr. Williams completed specialty training in the evaluation and management of disorders of the pelvic floor. Urogynecology is a subspecialty of gynecology and is synonymous with female pelvic medicine and reconstructive surgery.

Dr. Williams offers treatment for disorders such as:

Urinary incontinence (leaking of urine)

Overactive bladder symptoms

Nocturia (awakening several times each night to use the restroom)

Pelvic organ prolapse (weakening of pelvis muscles)

Recurrent urinary tract infections

“Patients come to see me with health issues that aren’t necessarily life-threatening, but greatly affect their everyday lifestyle,” said Dr. Williams. “I find it really rewarding to help women with these kinds of issues, as they help restore a sense of dignity and make their lives better. I look forward to expanding care to the community of Williamsport and across north central Pa.”

In Williamsport, Dr. Williams sees patients at 740 High St., Suite 1004, Williamsport. To make an appointment with Dr. Williams, call 570-321-3300.

As part of UPMC Magee-Womens network, the women’s health teams in north central Pa. work closely with physicians across all UPMC hospitals to provide expert care, regardless of location. Patients can expect advanced treatment options and specialty services tailored to care for every condition they might face throughout their lifetime.

To learn more about urogynecology and the comprehensive women’s health services available at UPMC in North Central Pa., visit UPMC.com/MageeNCPA.



