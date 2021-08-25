Williamsport, Pa. – The excitement of the Little League Baseball World Series is causing a stir in Williamsport and even the babies at The Birthplace at UPMC Williamsport got in on the action. In celebration of the World Series, UPMC transformed The Birthplace into a dugout full of MVPs.

"The Little League Baseball World Series brings so much to this region," said Katelyn Fowler, Unit Director, The Birthplace at UPMC Williamsport. "We're happy to once again be able to celebrate this special time with our families who are here at the Birthplace welcoming their little ones into the world. It gives us the opportunity to share what makes Williamsport so special with the families and makes their time with us even more memorable."

Newborns born during the series receive a baseball onesie uniform, a hand-knitted baseball cap provided by local knitters and the Prayer Shawl Ministry of Mill Hall, Pa., and a special UPMC baseball pin.