Williamsport -- A heart specialist is joining UPMC Williamsport in the Heart and Vascular Institute team. Benjamin Chang, MD, FACS, brings over 35 years of clinical and instructional experience to the area.

Dr. Chang most recently served as an attending surgeon and assistant professor at Albany Medical Center Hospital and Albany Medical College. He received his doctoral degree in physiology from UCLA, Los Angeles, Calif., and his medical degree from Albany Medical College, Albany, N.Y.

He completed his residency in general surgery and fellowship training in vascular surgery with Albany Medical College. Dr. Chang is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and is board certified in general surgery and general vascular surgery from the American Board of Surgery.

“Our cardiovascular system is essential to our health, and the demand for services focused on these needs continues to grow in the communities we serve in north central Pa.,” said Luke Klingler, director of operations, Heart and Vascular Services, UPMC in North Central Pa. “Dr. Chang’s impressive experience and background align well with our team of providers and will help us to continue to advance the care we offer in the region. We look forward to welcoming him to our community.”

Dr. Chang joins Karla Anderson, MD, Chin-Chin Yeh, MD, and Haley Sinclair, PA-C, as part of the vascular surgery team in north central Pa. For more information about UPMC’s Heart and Vascular Institute in north central Pa., go to UPMC.com/HeartNCPA.



