Williamsport, Pa. – UPMC has announced the promotion of Patti Jackson-Gehris to Chief Operating Officer (COO) of UPMC in North Central Pa. and president of UPMC Williamsport, effective Tuesday, Feb. 1.

With more than 30 years of progressive experience and an extensive background in strategic health care planning and marketing, Jackson-Gehris brings a wealth of expertise to her new role.

Since joining UPMC in 2015, Jackson-Gehris has established strategic initiatives to launch, align, and integrate services in north central Pa. with the quality, brand, and operational standards of UPMC, as well as supported the expansion of UPMC Health Plan into the regional market, fostering healthy competition and choice for community members and businesses.

“Ms. Jackson-Gehris’ knowledge, years of experience, and strategic management skills will support UPMC’s continued growth in the region,” said Steve Johnson, president of UPMC in North Central Pa. “It has been my honor to mentor Ms. Jackson-Gehris over the years and watch her rise from the marketing and strategic development side of our organization to hospital operations. She has proven herself a driven and dynamic leader who can achieve success during the most challenging times.”

As interim chief operating officer, UPMC in North Central Pa., and interim president of UPMC Williamsport since August 2021, Ms. Jackson-Gehris has achieved impressive results developing UPMC Williamsport into a regional center of excellence and furthering the strategic outreach and footprint of UPMC in north central Pa.

She also serves as member of the UPMC Muncy Board of Directors, UPMC Lock Haven Board of Directors, and co-chair of UPMC’s Lycoming County Community Advisory Council.

In addition to her work with UPMC, Ms. Jackson-Gehris has helped foster partnerships within the region to support health and wellness in the community by serving on various community Boards including Lycoming County United Way, River Valley Regional YMCA, and the Williamsport Lycoming Chamber of Commerce.

“It has been a privilege to serve this community and work alongside the dedicated staff, physicians, and leaders at UPMC,” said Jackson-Gehris. “I look forward to this new role, and continuing to elevate UPMC as a provider of choice serving the communities we care for here in north central Pa.”

Jackson-Gehris began her career working in advertising agencies and strategic consulting firms with hospital and health care clients in the Philadelphia market. She served as senior director of marketing and business development for Community Health Systems in Coatesville, Pa. from 2007 to 2015.

Jackson-Gehris is a graduate of Temple University and earned a master’s in healthcare administration from St. Joseph’s University.

Correction A previous version of this article said CEO, not COO.