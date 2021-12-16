Simply put, aquatic physical therapy is the practice of physical therapy in the water. Also known as hydrotherapy, it’s often an effective, evidence-based option to consider as an alternative for people who have trouble exercising due to pain, weakness, and weight-bearing and mobility limitations.

The pools used are designed specifically for physical therapy and are often smaller and have adaptations, like handrails and lifts, to enhance patient comfort and accessibility. An aquatic program is designed by a patient’s physical therapist as part of an individualized treatment plan to achieve specific goals.

Is Aquatic Therapy an Option for Me?

Aquatic therapy can be beneficial for a number of different patients and is not utilized for specific diagnoses, but instead is used to address particular problems a patient may have including:

Balance and coordination

Muscle strengthening/relaxation

Function/mobility

Increasing flexibility

Decreasing pain

Aquatic therapy is beneficial in many ways. The buoyancy of the water relieves the pressure and stress of our body weight weighing down upon our joints. It also reduces the compressive forces on the joints that would normally be felt with a land-based program.

The pressure of the water against our body reduces swelling in our limbs and the warmth of the water increases blood circulation. Combined, these therapeutic conditions improve the flow of oxygenated blood to the damaged muscles and tissues encouraging healing.

Aquatic therapy is typically used for patients who:

Are not allowed full weight bearing but need to work on walking and movement exercises

Need to work on jumping or landing but are unable to tolerate high impact activities

Are recovering from surgery

Are experiencing acute low back pain and cannot tolerate standing and walking

Are athletes and need to break down sport specific drills in a more controlled environment

What to Expect

Physical therapists with specialty training in aquatic therapy design a program specifically to a patient’s physical abilities and work with the patient to achieve goals. If you’re physical therapist does not have aquatic therapy as an option, they can refer to a program and will collaborate with that program’s physical therapist on your treatment.

There is no requirement to know how to swim before participating in aquatic therapy. The therapists are trained to work with patients of all abilities, safety devices are provided, and the pools used are usually designed specifically for physical therapy and are often smaller and have adaptations, like handrails and lifts, to enhance patient comfort and accessibility.

Consider Your Options

Physical therapists offer aquatic therapy at many facilities across the region. If you believe you or a loved one could benefit from hydrotherapy, talk to your provider and physical therapist today. Your provider and therapist have the best understanding of your condition, can help determine if you could benefit from an aquatic therapy program, and refer you to a program in your community.