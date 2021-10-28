Williamsport, Pa. -- The UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute welcomes electrophysiologist Kashif Chaudhry, M.D., and cardiologist Ankit V. Shah, D.O., to the team of providers at UPMC in northcentral Pa.

Dr. Chaudhry received his medical degree from King Edward Medical University, Punjab, Pakistan. He completed his fellowship training in cardiovascular medicine and clinical cardiac electrophysiology at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, Burlington, Mass., and University of Maryland Medical Center, Baltimore, Md.

Dr. Chaudhry is board certified in cardiovascular disease, internal medicine, and clinical cardiac electrophysiology from the American Board of Internal Medicine. Before joining UPMC, Dr. Chaudhry served as the director of Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology at Mercy Medical Center, Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

“As physicians, we’re healers and it’s our job to do whatever we can to support our patients in their care journey,” said Dr. Chaudhry. “Our hearts are complex organs, and the diagnosis and treatment of heart conditions, especially heart rhythm disorders, can be challenging, but I enjoy the challenge.

"By drawing on my experience, skills, and passion for helping others, I look for novel solutions and ways to offer the highest quality care to my patients, helping them overcome the challenges their condition has placed on them and restoring their quality of life," continued Dr. Chaudhry.

Dr. Shah received his medical degree from Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine, Spartanburg, S.C. He completed his residency in internal medicine and fellowship in cardiology at Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine, Stratford, N.J. He is board certified in internal medicine from the American Osteopathic Board of Internal Medicine. Before joining UPMC, Dr. Shah treated patients at Virtua-Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Camden, N.J.

“As a non-invasive cardiologist, I specialize in the detection and treatment of heart disease, using external tests — rather than instruments inserted into the body — to evaluate, diagnose, and treat cardiac disorders,” said Dr. Shah. “This approach helps reduce physical trauma to the body and is a highly successful and viable option for many patients.”

As part of the UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute, the cardiovascular team in northcentral Pa. works closely with physicians across all UPMC hospitals to provide expert care, regardless of location. Patients can expect advanced treatment options tailored to care for every condition they might face throughout their lifetime.

Doctors Chaudhry and Shah join the team of specialists at UPMC Heart & Vascular Institute, 740 High St., Suite 2001, Williamsport. To schedule an appointment, call 570-321-2800.