Pittsburgh, Pa. -- Evusheld is a FDA-approved monoclonal antibody cocktail designed to help protect high-risk patients from developing a severe reaction to COVID-19.

The drug is currently being distributed to immunosuppressed and immunocompromised patients. Examples include patients of an organ transplant, patients undergoing cancer treatment, patients with HIV, and patients with connective tissue diseases like lupus or rheumatoid arthritis.

Patients with weakened immune systems are unable to develop a strong immune response to COVID-19 vaccination, according to the FDA. Monoclonal antibodies step in to strengthen the immune response if an infection were to occur.

Evusheld consists of two monoclonal antibodies that, once injected, last many months in a patient's system. They are "ready to stop the virus," said Dr. Stanley Marks, UPMC. This means that Evusheld will react to a COVID-19 strain once contracted.

Evusheld is administered prior to COVID-19 infection. The drug is not an alternative to vaccination; both vaccines and monoclonal antibodies should be used as preventative measures, according to UPMC.

UPMC is operating a "tier system" to distribute Evusheld to the most immunocompromised patients first. The drug is only available to immunocompromised patients over the age of 12.

The UPMC Hospital System is actively contacting patients in UPMC communities to schedule appointments to administer the drug at a hospital close to a patient's residence. If you think you may be eligible for Evusheld, but have not yet received a call from UPMC regarding your eligibility, contact UPMC by phone or online.

The federal government determines distribution of Evusheld in UPMC hospitals. UPMC recently received a large supply and expects further increase in supply.

Since late December, UPMC has administered over 1,000 does of Evusheld. Most insurance carriers will cover the cost of administering Evusheld, but UPMC advises patients to speak with their providers on the matter.