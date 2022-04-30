The month of April is recognized in the U.S. as National Minority Health Month. April 11 – 17 marked National Black Maternal Health Week. Across the U.S., maternal and infant health disparities between the Black community, communities of color, and others are substantial.

"Research continues to show that disparities exist in communities of color, whether someone is biracial, brown, or black, and it’s not simply a race or ethnicity issue," said Natasha Alligood-Percoco, OB-GYN, UPMC in North Central Pa. "Challenges faced range across the spectrum and it’s often many factors combining to make pregnancy and birth more dangerous for Black women.”

Social determinants of health, systemic racism, current and historic inequalities, and implicit bias play a significant role in maternal health disparities.

“Racism and inequality in society are the larger themes,” said Dr. Alligood. “Combined together, these things affect equality in healthcare and recently have finally been getting exposure, but there’s still plenty of work to be done.”

According to Dr. Alligood, the U.S. has one of the highest mortality rates regardless of race, ethnicity, or religion. But it's particularly higher--two to three times higher--in the communities with women of color or in non-black Hispanic women. These women are also 70% more likely to face severe disease in pregnancy due to issues ranging from kidney failure to infection.

"It doesn't matter your educational background or your socio-economical background, Black women are significantly affected negatively as opposed to Caucasian women," said Dr. Alligood.

To address the issue in our local communities, UPMC is working on implementing new models of care and programming catered to inclusivity in care.

We all know someone

As many experts have suggested, health disparities are a direct result of racism, not race. Discrimination experienced in childhood and beyond affect how a person will interact with the world.

In addition to facing more racism in society, Black women disproportionately face racism in the healthcare system as well. One survey found that about 23% of Black women said health workers mistreated them during pregnancy or birth. This compares to about 14% among white women.

Additionally, a Black woman who worries about a health provider ignoring her may not raise concerns about symptoms in the first place. When they do raise concerns, health providers are less likely to take them seriously.

"We live in a diverse community and a woman you know -- it could be a friend, it could even be a family member – are affected by this," said Dr. Alligood. "It’s complex, deep-rooted, and systemic.”

UPMC trains staff on cultural competencies to help reduce bias in care and create a welcoming environment for all patients.

"When someone says something that is their complaint, it's their subjective statement, but it should never be overlooked," said Dr. Alligood. "We have to look within ourselves and say, how would I like to be treated? How would I like my sister or my brother or my family members to be treated?”

In addition to training staff, UPMC is also taking measures to diversify the perinatal workforce, expand access to health insurance, and fund community health programs and partnerships to bring about change in the region.

Quality care extends beyond childbirth

The number one way to prevent poor maternal health outcomes is to ensure Black women have routine, high-quality healthcare. This includes before pregnancy, during pregnancy, and postpartum.

“Building trust with a provider takes time and it’s important that woman not only see their provider as relatable, but also as someone they can confide in and speak openly with,” said Dr. Alligood. “It’s the job of an OB-GYN and primary care provider to get to know our patients. We’re in unique positions in that we often care for women throughout most of their lives and this provides us with plenty of opportunity to make a difference in our patients’ lives.”

A focus on mental health

In a National Institute of Health study on Racial and Ethnic Disparities in Postpartum Depression Care Among Low-Income Women, researchers found that 9% of white women surveyed initiated postpartum mental health care, compared with 4% of Black women and 5% of Latinas.

“The issue is that as providers we know how important the weeks following delivery are and it’s a very vulnerable time for mom – and she may not even know it,” said Dr. Alligood.

“We take a proactive approach to postpartum care, especially when it comes to things such as postpartum depression. We include and encourage conversations on feelings and life at every maternity appointment so that we can help mom identify any concerns as well as talk through them or connect mom with additional resources if necessary,” Dr. Alligood continued.

These conversations are critical and talking more about mom’s mental health helps remove any stigma women may face. Women too often feel like a failure as a mom if they have negative feelings or if things aren’t going according to their plan and their provider plays a critical role in helping navigate these challenges.

The future of our communities

“Moms are raising our future,” said Dr. Alligood. “There is progress being made at all levels, but we still have plenty more to do. This is a national issue and while local work can lead to big change there’s also encouraging legislation (bills and laws) in the works at the state and national levels that will help. Together, we can all do our part to help Black women and women of color get the care and support they deserve.”

The health system spent the month of April, and particularly April 11-17, Black Maternal Health Week, bringing awareness to the issues of health equity, using the opportunity to talk openly about disparities and stereotypes, and to make positive change for the community as a whole.

