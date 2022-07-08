A new UPMC facility is now open in downtown Williamsport to expand primary care services to the Williamsport area.

The teams from UPMC Family Medicine at Duboistown and UPMC Pediatrics at South Williamsport are relocating to the new facility on the second floor of 175 Pine Street, Williamsport.

“For many years, UPMC Family Medicine at Duboistown and UPMC Pediatrics at South Williamsport have served South Williamsport and the surrounding communities. As their practices have grown, so has their need for more space,” said David Lopatofsky, M.D., chief medical officer, UPMC in North Central Pa.

“This new location not only provides them with additional space for their current patients, but also offers space for future growth or adding additional services to serve our patients’ needs. We’re excited to see the impact this new location will have on the community.”

The clinic, conveniently located in downtown Williamsport, includes family medicine, pediatric, and laboratory services. Designed with the patient experience in mind, this comprehensive clinical treatment and office space of more than 11,500 sq. ft. offers ample parking, plus accessibility and mobility features.

The teams from UPMC Pediatrics and UPMC Family Medicine will see patients at the new location starting Monday, July 11. To schedule an appointment, call 570-326-2447.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.