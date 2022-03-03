Williamsport, Pa. -- UPMC is offering a series of community programs and events about healthcare topics, ranging from coverage policies to fitness guidance.

On healthcare coverage -- Welcome, members!

Visit the UPMC Health Plan Connect Center to ask questions about your coverage and review everything your plan offers. We provide one-on-one service and can help you better understand your benefits and get the most out of your plan.

The public can visit Monday through Saturday, between 10 a.m. - 7 p.m; or Sunday, noon - 6 p.m.

The location is Loyal Plaza (Giant) shopping center, 1925 E. Third St., #10, Williamsport, Pa 17701.

On cancer treatment -- It’s time to take a stand against colorectal cancer!

Colorectal Cancer is the third most common cancer among men and women in the United States, according to UPMC. Visit the UPMC Health Plan Connect Center to get a colorectal cancer awareness and prevention wellness goody bag: a portion plate, a water bottle, cooking tools, and important colorectal cancer awareness and prevention tips.*

The public can visit any day in March between the following days and hours: Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.; Sunday, noon - 6 p.m.

The location is Loyal Plaza (Giant) shopping center, 1925 E. Third St., #10, Williamsport, Pa 17701.

*While supplies last

On fitness -- Check Your Fitness First Friday

Visit the UPMC Health Plan Connect Center to chat with a health coach or get a free blood pressure, glucose, or cholesterol screening.* You can also get tips and tools to help you on your wellness journey!

This event will take place on March 4 only from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The location is Loyal Plaza (Giant) shopping center, 1925 E. Third St., #10, Williamsport, Pa 17701.

*Screenings are subject to change based on availability.

On senior health -- Enjoy an Age Well activity that’s focused on senior communities.

Opportunities include:

Be social and active by partaking in a game or two and light refreshments.

Learn more about UPMC’s Age Well program.

Learn more about services available at UPMC in the north central Pa. region.

This event is one day only: Wednesday, March 9, 10 a.m. – noon.

The location is Loyal Plaza (Giant) shopping center, 1925 E. Third St., #10, Williamsport, Pa 17701.

On fitness -- Get Fit with the River Valley Regional YMCA!

Opportunities include:

Learn health and wellness tips from professionals.

Get information on healthy living and exercise.

Enjoy an aerobics or yoga session!

This event is one day only: Wednesday, March 23, 10 a.m. – noon

The location is Loyal Plaza (Giant) shopping center, 1925 E. Third St., #10, Williamsport, Pa 17701.

--

Events are subject to change, so please check back often or contact the Connect Center with any questions. For more information, please call 570-322-9620.



