Williamsport, Pa. — A physician assistant and a nurse practitioner have joined the neurosurgery team at UPMC.

UPMC Neurosciences welcomes Lucas Mariano, Certified Registered Nurse Practitioner, and Oriana Bughi, Physician Assistant, to the Neurosurgery team at UPMC in North Central Pa.

Mariano received his bachelor’s degree in nursing from Waynesburg University and his master’s degree in nursing from Bloomsburg University. Additionally, Mariano has a bachelor’s degree in biology from Lock Haven University.

Bughi received her bachelor's degree in biochemistry from George Mason University, Fairfax, Va., and her master’s degree in health sciences with physician assistant certification from George Washington University, Washington, D.C.

“Mariano and Bughi are great additions to our team of skilled providers on the Neurosurgery team,” said Sean Henry, director, Neuroscience and Rehabilitation. “Working alongside the surgeons and other providers, they help provide an exceptional experience for the patients and ensure timely access to care in our clinic.”

