Muncy -- Joining UPMC Wellsboro, UPMC Muncy has now been certified by The Joint Commission in conjunction with the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association as an Acute Stroke Ready Hospital.

The designation follows a rigorous on-site review when Joint Commission experts evaluated compliance with national disease-specific care standards, clinical practice guidelines, and performance measures.

“Achieving certification recognizes UPMC Muncy’s commitment to ensuring our community has access to the highest quality care close to home,” said Ron Reynolds, president, UPMC Muncy and UPMC Lock Haven.

“When it comes to stroke care, time is everything and a minute can have an impact on a patient’s recovery. This recognition exemplifies the commitment of our staff to provide safe, effective, and high-quality care right here in Muncy, while also connecting our staff and patients directly with the advanced care offered at UPMC Williamsport, a Joint Commission Certified Primary Stroke Center,” said Reynolds.

“Acute Stroke Ready Certification recognizes health care organizations committed to fostering continuous quality improvement in patient safety and quality of care,” says Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission.

“We commend UPMC Muncy for using certification to reduce variation in its clinical processes and to strengthen its program structure and management framework for stroke patients,” Pelletier said.