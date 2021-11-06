Williamsport -- UPMC Magee-Women's welcomes Kodjo Afriyie Karikari, MD, to the obstetrics and gynecologic team at UPMC in northcentral Pa.

Dr. Karikari received his medical degree from Pennsylvania State University, and complete his residency in obstetrics and gynecology at State University of New York at Buffalo, N.Y.

“Women often think OB-GYNs only provide care during certain stages of their lives and that young women or older women may not benefit from our services,” said Dr. Karikari. “Our goal is to help them understand that as OB-GYNs, we are here to help our patients through all of life’s stages – teenage, child-bearing, menopause, and beyond.”

As part of UPMC Magee-Women's network, the OB-GYN and women’s health teams in northcentral Pa. work closely with physicians across all UPMC hospitals to provide expert care, regardless of location. Patients can expect advanced treatment options for women and their babies tailored to care for every condition they might face throughout their lifetime.

Dr. Karikari is accepting new patients at 740 High St., Suite 1004, Williamsport. To schedule an appointment, call (570) 321-3300.