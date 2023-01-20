Lock Haven, Pa. — Changes are coming to UPMC Lock Haven.

UPMC in North Central Pa. is working with the Pa. Department of Health (PADOH) to convert services at UPMC Lock Haven to an outpatient emergency department, or an OED, according to UPMC, North Central Pa. region.

The Department of Health guidelines define an OED as an outpatient location of a hospital that offers emergency services. The OED is not located on the grounds of the main licensed hospital, and is usually more than 35 miles away from a campus that offers emergency services, unless the facility is transition from a small rural hosptial, which UPMC Lock Haven is considered.

The new hospital guidance, known as "Innovative Hospital Models," was developed by the DOH as a way to allow hospitals in the Commonwealth to offer emergency department services with reduced or no onsite inpatient care or surgical services. In other words, to become a "micro-hospital."

“The Department has recognized that meeting those minimum requirements in hospitals whose inpatient census averages less than 10 on a daily basis can be burdensome and additional alternatives may be helpful to preserve access to care,“ the guidelines state.

According to a UPMC spokesperson, the average daily inpatient volume at UPMC Lock Haven is eight.

“The Innovative Hospital Models released last year by the PADOH gave us a unique opportunity to explore and support the most effective and efficient delivery of emergency care in this rural area where inpatient hospital admissions have been very low for a long time," said Patti Jackson-Gehris, president of UPMC in North Central Pa.

"Local and national trends also show an exponential increase in patient preference for outpatient services,” she added.

UPMC in North Central Pa. intends to retain and incorporate 100% of the Lock Haven employees by placing them in comparable positions at UPMC facilities in the region, according to a UPMC press release.

"Many employees will continue their roles at UPMC Lock Haven in our emergency department, outpatient services, or Haven Place, part of UPMC Senior Communities," the release said. Plans are in place to assist and work with employees, and to communicate with current patients and the community.

Nationwide, at least 120 rural hospitals have closed since 2010 and over 450 hospitals are considered vulnerable for closure, according to the Department of Health.

In Pennsylvania, 22% of rural hospitals are considered vulnerable.

Allowing small rural hospitals the option of offering only emergency services will give those facilities an alternative to closure, and will help to preserve access to emergency care in rural communities, the DOH said.

“As an organization, we must emphasize innovation and quality. In health care, one size does not fit all, and models of care that are effective for larger, urban hospitals are not necessarily effective for a smaller, rural hospital like UPMC Lock Haven,” said Jackson-Gehris.

“UPMC Lock Haven is fortunate to have a very dedicated, skilled, and compassionate staff who are committed to the best possible clinical outcomes and overall patient experience," she added. "Our commitment to Lock Haven and Clinton County remains strong and we look forward to bringing the future of health care to this community through this new innovative model and further investments in our robust outpatient services in the region.”

In addition to the outpatient emergency department, which will be staffed 24/7 by a comprehensive team of physicians and nurses, UPMC specialists will continue to offer outpatient services for foot and ankle, and pain management on the campus at 24 Cree Drive, Lock Haven. This hospital conversion does not affect Haven Place, also located on the campus.

