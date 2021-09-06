Williamsport Pa. -- Cameron Glagola, D.O., has joined the Family Medicine team in Loyalsock.

Dr. Glagola received his bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Washington & Jefferson College, Washington, Pa., and his medical degree from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, Philadelphia, Pa. Dr. Glagola completed his residency at the Family Medicine Residency Program at UPMC Williamsport, Williamsport, Pa.

“I am very pleased to continue my professional journey with UPMC,” said Dr. Glagola. “Williamsport has become my home and I look forward to continue providing care for my neighbors.”

Cameron Glagola, D.O., is accepting new patients and referrals. He sees patients at Family Medicine at 1205 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport. To schedule an appointment, call 570-320-7800.

For more information, visit UPMC.com/PrimaryCareNCPA.



