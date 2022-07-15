When you think of summer, you probably use sunscreen to protect your skin and bug repellant to prevent mosquito and tick bites, but do you think about protecting your hearing too?

While it may not always be needed, many activities we enjoy in the summer months such as outdoor concerts, sporting events, motorcycling, yardwork, and even swimming can lead to hearing damage.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), over half of people ages 20 to 69 have hearing damage from noise unrelated to their occupations and you may be doing damage and not even be aware. If you take preventative steps now, you can avoid permanent hearing loss.

How Loud is Too Loud?

Decibels (dB) are the measurement of sound levels and can help determine when hearing protection is needed. The recommended threshold is 85 dB, and anything over that level is considered dangerous. If you’re unsure in any noisy situation, ask yourself the following:

Can you hear others talking over the noise?

Do you have to raise your voice in order to be heard by others?

Do your ears hurt?

Did the sound cause your ears to ring?

If the answer is yes to any of these questions, the best thing to do is to move away from whatever is producing the sound, take breaks from the noise if possible, and to use some form of hearing protection. Proper protection comes in many forms and varies based on the level of noise you’re trying to reduce ranging from expandable foam plugs and canal caps to earmuffs. In very noisy environments, you may even benefit from layering protection by wearing ear plugs inside your earmuffs.

Being mindful of noise is key to managing your exposure. There are free apps that you can download to see how noisy your surroundings are. Here are some examples of common noises and their dB levels:

Whispering – 30dB

Regular conversation – 60 dB

Vacuum cleaner – 75 dB

Hearing damage limit – 85 dB

Shouted conversation – 90-95 dB

Lawn equipment – 106-115 dB

Concert, Sports Crowd – 120-129 dB

Hearing Damage Isn’t Only Caused by Noise

One of the most popular summer activities is swimming. While the activity of swimming doesn’t necessarily cause hearing loss, it can cause swimmer’s ear. This is a condition that occurs when the canal that joins your eardrum to the external ear becomes inflamed. This inflammation is caused by moisture, such as water and bacteria, getting trapped in the ear canal. Swimmer’s ear can lead to chronic ear infection and increases the likelihood of future hearing loss.

Tips to avoid swimmer’s ear:

After swimming, keep your ears clean and dry.

Use a swimming cap and ear plugs.

Pay attention to signs near lakes or oceans that indicate high bacteria counts.

If your ears show signs of infection – itchy, painful, swollen, drainage from ears – contact your doctor and seek care.

Get Your Hearing Tested

Hearing loss affects people of all ages. If you find yourself asking those around you to repeat themselves regularly, if you have difficulty following conversations, if you need to see someone’s face to understand your conversation, or if you avoid social settings because they cause you stress, it might be time for a hearing test.

Getting checked is the first step in finding a solution to your hearing loss. Your quality of life can dramatically improve after getting evaluated. You can schedule a test with your doctor, at a hearing lab, with a speech therapist, or an audiologist.

