Wellsboro – As we approach the holiday season, Friends of UPMC Wellsboro is seeking donor support to fund renovations of UPMC's transportation van, an accessible means of reaching all patients in need.

UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Wellsboro provides essential, high-quality care to cancer patients from across the northern tier of Pa. and this year’s Friends campaign is focused on ensuring patients have access to the life-changing services at UPMC no matter where they live.

“Navigating cancer – from diagnosis through treatment – is overwhelming and frightening for patients and the family members who support them,” said Joseph Kaplan, MD, medical director, UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Wellsboro and honorary Friends chairperson.

“We work with each patient to identify any obstacles that could prevent them from sticking to their treatment plans and the need for reliable, safe, and affordable transportation tends to be very common. We’re addressing this need using a transportation van to help ensure patients can get to their appointments locally and across the region; however, the van is nearing the end of its useful life with over 192,000 miles of use. We’re looking to our community members to help us with the purchase of a new van which will ensure this service remains in available to those in need.”

UPMC’s transportation van at the center travels more than 60,000 miles annually and as many as five patients use the services daily to connect with their life-saving treatments.

The van is driven by a former Emergency Medicine Technician who is fully committed to the safety and comfort of each passenger. In addition to blankets and pillows, the driver also provides an extra set of medically trained eyes and ears, plus companionship that makes the miles and days pass by quickly and as safely as possible.

The goal of the 2021 campaign is $50,000. Thanks to C&N, community donations can go further as they provide $4,500 in matching funds toward the campaign.

To join the Friends, call Susquehanna Health Foundation at 1-888-322-0945. Checks can be made payable to Susquehanna Health Foundation, with memo of “Friends,” and mailed to UPMC Wellsboro, Attention: Foundation Office, 32-36 Central Ave., Wellsboro, Pa., 16901.

For more information about Friends of UPMC Wellsboro and the Susquehanna Health Foundation, visit SusquehannaHealthFoundation.org.



