UPMC has welcomed a women's health specialist in Jennifer Marshalek, D.O., F.A.C.O.O.G., who joins the Obstetrics and Gynecology team in Williamsport.

Dr. Marshalek, born and raised in Montoursville, Pa., received her medical degree from A.T. Still University, Kirksville, Mo., and completed an obstetric and gynecological surgery residency and internship with Metro Health Hospital, Wyoming, Mich. Most recently, Dr. Marshalek practiced with Tanner Health System, Carrollton, Ga.

“I’m passionate about providing high-quality care to patients across their lifetime—supporting mothers as they strive for a natural birth experience, assessing fertility and treatments, and offering minimally invasive surgical options for many women's health issues,” said Dr. Marshalek. “I can’t wait to start helping patients again in north central Pa.”

Dr. Marshalek joins the team of dedicated physicians, certified nurse midwives, nurses and support staff at UPMC OB/GYN in Williamsport, 740 High St., Suite 1004.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Marshalek, call 570-321-3300. For more information about UPMC Magee-Womens services in the north central Pa. region, visit UPMC.com/MageeNCPA.

