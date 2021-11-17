Lewisburg -- Dale Robbins, a resident of Lewisburg and owner of Robbins Marine, lives with his wife, his dog, and a rare medical condition called Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency. The genetic disorder flew under the radar until recently, when a sudden onset of jaundice revealed that something was amiss with his liver.

Now, Dale's brother, Dr. L. Mark Robbins, Geisinger pediatric anesthesiologist, is on a desperate search to find a living organ donor to save his brother's life. Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency is a rare inherited condition that causes problems with the lungs and makes the liver fail over time as it becomes clogged with defective proteins.

Because the problem is caused by the liver making defective proteins, a transplant will fix the disorder entirely. All that Dale needs is a piece of a non-defective liver, which will then develop into a whole new, fully-functional organ.

"Who can donate a piece of their liver to Dale? I wish I could. You must be under 55 years old, generally healthy, and either type A or O blood type, although a switch with another family with another blood type is possible," explained Dr. Robbins.

"The great thing about liver transplantation is that there is not a need for perfect tissue matching, as there is in kidney or bone marrow transplants. As long as the person and their liver are healthy and they are the correct blood type, donation is possible. High blood pressure would not disqualify someone. Potential donors are carefully screened by UPMC before scheduling a date."

Unfortunately, getting a liver is difficult. Traditional liver implants from cadavers are difficult to come by, and 20 percent of people die while waiting for one. Because of this, Dr. Robbins believes that living donor transplants are a better way of curing his brother's illness.

With a living donor transplant, a person in need can receive a liver before their illness before it becomes near-fatal. In the case of cadaver organ transplants, priority is given to the most severely ill individuals.

For those concerned about having a piece cut out of their liver, the most remarkable thing about a living donor liver transplant is the organ's regeneration. Both the donor and the recipient generate full size livers from each of their pieces in a very short time - the donor regenerates their liver in a matter of weeks!

Damage to the lungs from A1AD can be stopped if caught early and intravenous treatment is given, but Dale's illness was only detected recently.

Dr. Robbins recalled the process of obtaining a diagnosis: "Dale has had 'asthma' since childhood, but it became worse a few years ago. Only now do we know it was the A1AD all along. Otherwise he had some weight loss and itching since last Winter. In early September, he became ill with a fever (negative COVID).

After two weeks, he became jaundiced and it was then we knew something was wrong with the liver. He was admitted to Geisinger in Danville for two weeks where the diagnosis was eventually made."

The fever that Dale had in September put the condition of his liver over the edge: he now experiences many of the problems that people with advanced liver cirrhosis, which is usually caused by viral hepatitis (a huge problem in our community, says Dr. Robbins), alcoholism, or fatty liver.

Symptoms include nighttime itching that makes it difficult to sleep, severe fatigue, hepatic encephalopathy (ammonia collecting in the body leading to delirium - forcing an ER visit and three-day hospital stay for Dale two weeks ago), and the constant threat of more serious complications.

Dale has already experienced a large fluid accumulation in his abdomen (ascites), which five quarts of fluid was drained from. If accumulated fluid becomes infected, it can cause Spontaneous Bacterial Peritonitis, which can cause even more liver decompensation.

If he does not receive a transplant, he may experience stomach bleeding, worsening kidney function, and eventual death. At this stage of liver disease, things can get worse unexpectedly and quickly - his risk of death in the next three months is 30 percent.

"We are blessed in Pennsylvania because the University of Pittsburgh is the country's leading center for living donor surgery. They do the most living donor transplants and they do them very well," says Dr. Robbins.

For information about living donor donations, visit UPMC's living donor webpage.