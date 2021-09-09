Bradford County, Pa. -- Back, neck, or joint pain? The Laurel Health Center is adding chiropractic care at the Troy Laurel Health Center, located on 45 Mud Creek Rd in Troy, Pa.

Chiropractic services, including EMG testing, will now be offered onsite in addition to the center’s family medicine and behavioral/mental health services. Laurel Health’s chiropractic team offers safe, personalized, and affordable chiropractic services to patients of all ages, regardless of their ability to pay.

Backed by science and carefully tailored to each person, Laurel’s chiropractic treatments use the region’s most advanced therapies and cutting-edge equipment to provide a wide variety of treatment options. Laurel features both traditional manual adjustments and non-invasive tools. Treatment is always customized based on each patient’s unique needs and comfort level.

Steven Heffner, D.C. will be seeing patients of all ages at the Troy Laurel Health Center. Dr. Heffner has 37 years of rehabilitation and chiropractic care experience to address and improve mobility issues, chronic pain, and joint health.

First drawn to chiropractic care after its role in rehabilitating a baseball injury in his youth, Dr. Heffner said he is passionate about ensuring all patients in Bradford and Tioga Counties have access to high-quality chiropractic care.

Chiropractic care can address neck, joint, and back pain; sciatica; headaches/ migraines; tingling, numb, or painful extremities; fibromyalgia; carpal tunnel; golfer or tennis elbow; nerve inflammation; chronic pain; nerve entrapment plantar fasciitis; and more.

Dr. Heffner specializes in the McKenzie Method® of Mechanical Diagnosis and Therapy (MDT), an acclaimed evaluation and treatment program that uses comprehensive assessments to identify and address a wide range of back, neck, and limb issues. “The goal of the McKenzie Method is not only to resolve pain and correct dysfunction, but to keep patients pain-free through self-assessment, phases of care, and ongoing treatment tools,” Dr. Heffner explained.

“Because patients play an active role in their own care through the McKenzie Method, it is able to be used effectively during telemedicine visits as well as at traditional onsite visits to help patients stay on track even when they can’t get to the clinic,” he said.

Laurel Health will also be offering electromyography (EMG) testing at Troy. EMG testing helps assess the health of muscles and nerves to diagnose neuromuscular abnormalities and disorders, including carpal tunnel, conditions affecting the nerve root, muscular dystrophy, and nerve-to-muscle connective disorders. If patients are experiencing numbness, tingling sensations, muscle weakness, limb pain, or unexplained muscle cramping, they may benefit from an EMG test.

Previously, local patients had to be referred out of the area for EMG testing, which frequently resulted in waits of up to three months for exams and results. Dr. Heffner has extensive experience in conducting this test, bringing this important service closer-to-home for local patients and providers. Patients can now be scheduled for EMG testing within two weeks at the Troy Laurel Health Center, and results will be ready in days.

Dr. Heffner received his bachelor’s degree from Mansfield University, completed post-graduate studies at Penn State University in State College, PA, and earned his Doctor of Chiropractic degree (DC) from Life Chiropractic College in Marietta, Georgia.

Prior to joining the Laurel Health Centers, he served as director of a 17-clinic system in Chicago and has spent the last 21 years working with local health systems to provide chiropractic care in Tioga and Lycoming Counties. In his free time, he enjoys spending time with his wife of 40 years and their family, fly fishing, golf, jogging, and continuing his education around diagnosing and treating musculoskeletal pain.

Laurel Health’s chiropractic care is now available in Wellsboro, Mansfield, Elkland, and Troy, Pa.



