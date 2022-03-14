Numerous studies have shown that the Monday after the clocks “spring forward” is much more dangerous than a typical Monday.

While some people adjust to the time change quickly and easily, others take days for their sleep patterns to catch up, so it’s not surprising to learn that traffic accidents and workplace injuries are higher during the “grogginess” of post daylight savings time.

US News and World Reports noted a 6% increase in fatal car accidents and an almost 20% increase in “in patient safety-related incidents in health care settings that likely were due to human error” in the first five to seven days following the springtime clock advancement.

The Dangers of Daylight Saving Time

Another effect the time change has is to your heart. According to an article published in Insider.com, a Swedish study found a 24% increase in heart attacks on the Monday after DST compared to the average Monday.

Also, mental health can be adversely affected. While changing the clock forward or backward an hour doesn’t cause things like depression or anxiety, the disruption to the body’s daily routine can heighten these afflictions for people already suffering from these conditions.

Not all health-related effects of daylight savings time are negative, however. Over the long haul, increased exposure to daylight typically elevates mood and increases exercise; however, in the days immediately after the clock change, the “shock” puts people at much greater risk than they presently realize.



