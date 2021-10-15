Danville -- It’s not too late to get your flu shot – the best defense against getting the virus. Geisinger is hosting its final Super Saturday Flu Vaccine Day on Saturday, Oct. 16 for patients and Geisinger Health Plan members ages 3 and older.

October is the perfect time to get your flu vaccine to ensure you have protection from the virus before the holidays and before flu season reaches its peak. Flu season generally begins in late October and runs through May.

There are 23 Geisinger community medicine offices hosting the drive thru flu events from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, including:

Geisinger Bellefonte (819 E. Bishop St.)

Geisinger Berwick (2200 W. Front St.)

Geisinger Bloomsburg Reichart Road (2407 Reichart Road)

Geisinger Dallas Family Practice (114 Lt. Michael Cleary Drive)

Geisinger Frackville (701 W. Oak St.)

Geisinger Healthplex State College (132 Abigail Lane, Port Matilda)

Geisinger Healthplex Woodbine (16 Woodbine Lane, Danville)

Geisinger Kingston (560 Pierce St.)

Geisinger Kulpmont (119 Nevada Drive)

Geisinger Lewisburg (250 Reitz Blvd.)

Geisinger Lewistown Community Medicine (21 Geisinger Lane)

Geisinger Lock Haven (68 Spring St.)

Geisinger Lycoming (780 Broad St., Montoursville)

Geisinger Milton (155 S. Arch St.)

Geisinger Moshannon Valley (210 Medical Center Drive, Philipsburg)

Geisinger Mountain Top (35 S. Mountain Blvd.)

Geisinger Mt. Pleasant (531 Mt. Pleasant Drive, Scranton)

Geisinger Mt. Pocono (126 Market Way)

Geisinger Orwigsburg (300 Hollywood Blvd.)

Geisinger Pittston (42 N. Main St.)

Geisinger Pottsville (529 Terry Reiley Way)

Geisinger Selinsgrove (201 Roosevelt Ave.)

Geisinger Tunkhannock (10 Trible Drive)

There are six Geisinger 65 Forward Health Centers hosting flu events. Drive-thru vaccines are available at:

Geisinger 65 Forward Kingston (499 Wyoming Ave.)

Geisinger 65 Forward Hazleton (20 Diana Lane, West Hazleton)

Geisinger 65 Forward Scranton (3 W. Olive St.)

Walk-in flu vaccines are available at:

Geisinger 65 Forward Milton (5170 Route 405)

Geisinger 65 Forward Shamokin Dam (30 Baldwin Blvd.)

Geisinger 65 Forward Wilkes-Barre (41 S. Main St., Midtown Village)

There’s no need to preregister to get a flu shot. Remember to wear a mask and loose-fitting clothing that allows easy access to the upper arm.

When arriving at a drive-thru vaccination site, follow all directional signage. You will need to fill out a short electronic form before receiving your flu shot. Remain inside your vehicle, lower the window you or your passenger(s) are sitting nearest to, and be aware that staff will not enter vehicles to provide flu shots.

Caregivers for children between 6 months and 3 years old, who can’t be vaccinated at the Geisinger primary care drive-thru events, should make an appointment with their pediatrician’s office for a flu shot.

For a full list of Super Saturday flu vaccine events, as well as helpful tips on staying flu free this season, visit geisinger.org/flunews.



