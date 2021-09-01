Lewisburg, Pa. -- Mobile Health of Evangelical is back in action to deliver preventive health services to your community! The 38-foot mobile health bus will be traveling to Montour, Snyder, and Union Counties this September with glucose, blood pressure, and bone density screenings.

In addition, Community Health and Wellness will host its Bariatric, Empty Arms, and Life After Loss support groups this month.

Please note that masking is required at all Evangelical screenings and events for the safety of all participants. Physical distancing and use of sanitizer/handwashing are encouraged when possible.

September Health Bus Stops

Montour County

Free blood glucose and blood pressure screenings: Tuesday, Sept. 7, 9 a.m. - noon at Buckholder's Farm Market, intersection of Route 54 and Route 254, Washingtonville

Northumberland County

Free blood glucose and blood pressure screenings: Thursday, Sept. 2, 9 a.m. - noon at American Legion Post #44, 309 Point Township Drive, Northumberland

Free blood glucose and blood pressure screenings: Wednesday, Sept. 15, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Degenstein Public Library, 40 South 5th Street, Sunbury

Snyder County

Free bone density screenings: Wednesday, Sept. 1, 8 a.m. - noon at Middlecreek Area Community Center, 67 Elm Street, Beaver Springs

Comprehensive blood screenings: Tuesday, Sept. 14, 7 - 10 a.m. at Middleburg Livestock Auction, 6592 U.S. Route 522, Middleburg. There is a $50 fee. Call (570) 768-3200 for appointments

Union County

Free blood glucose and blood pressure screenings: Wednesday, Sept. 8, 8 a.m. - noon at Wenger's Grocery Outlet, 311 East Chestnut Street, Mifflinburg Thursday, Sept. 9, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Buffalo Valley Produce Auction, 22 Violet Road, Mifflinburg

Free blood glucose and blood pressure screenings; free bone density screenings; lipid point of care check : Thursday, Sept. 16, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg

Free bone density screening: Tuesday, Sept. 21, 9 a.m. - noon at West End Library, 45 Ball Park Road, Laurelton

Tuesday, Sept. 21, 9 a.m. - noon at West End Library, 45 Ball Park Road, Laurelton Free blood glucose and blood pressure screenings: Sept. 23, 9 a.m. - noon at Weis Markets, 65 Meadow Green Drive, Mifflinburg

September Support Groups

Bariatric

Wednesday, Sept. 1, 6 p.m. at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. This month is open discussion. Please call (570) 768-3139 to register.

Life After Loss

Thursdays, Sept. 16 - Oct. 21, 2 - 3:30 p.m., Hospice of Evangelical, 235 Hospital Drive, Lewisburg. The sessions by week cover the following topics: introductions and loss history, the normal grief process, depression and anger, guilt and forgiveness, letting go and saying goodbye, and taking care of yourself: new beginnings. The program requires a minimum of six participants to be held and is limited to 20 participants. Fee for registration $20. To register, call (570) 522-2157 by Sept. 8, 2021.

Empty Arms

Monday, Sept. 20, 7 p.m., at a location to be determined. This support group is for individuals following the loss of a baby. For more information or to register, call (570) 522-2378.