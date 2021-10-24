Selingsgrove, Pa. — Organ donations are a celebration of life. At least this was how Susquehanna students approached a week-long organ donation campaign full of games, activities, trivia, and conversation.

“Operation Organ Donor,” a week-long campaign by Susquehanna University’s Paul Dannelley Chapter of the Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA), was awarded first place in PRSSA’s national campaign competition.

The award recognizes the chapter for its “excellent research, creative tactics, and impressive results.” The campaign took place April 12 – 15 on the SU campus and provided in-person students with outdoor games and activities, including a life-sized game of Operation.

Virtual students were able to participate in an organ-donor themed trivia contest as well as attend a virtual discussion with a recipient of an organ donation. Students created a logo, used social media, placed yard signs across campus, and placed stickers on take-out bags and Starbuck’s cups to spread organ donor messages.

Through their efforts, PRSSA students registered 70 new organ donors.

“Operation Organ Donor” also won first place in Pennsylvania as part of the Students Save Lives Gift of Life College Challenge. This is the second year in a row that Susquehanna has placed first in the state.

Alexis Martina ’22, a communications: advertising and public relations major and current chapter president, was involved in planning the event. “It is an incredible accomplishment,” she said, “and I am so proud to have worked alongside everyone for this amazing campaign.”

“The Students Save Lives College Challenge has been such a great opportunity for our students,” said Linda Burkley, APR, PRSSA faculty advisor. “Not only are they able to provide a wonderful service to our campus by raising awareness about an important issue, they are also learning firsthand how to develop public relations tactics and execute campaign strategies.”

PRSSA is a national organization that strives to enhance education, broaden professional networks and help launch careers after graduation. The Susquehanna University Chapter was founded in 1992 and named in memory of the first faculty advisor.

The national competition is sponsored by Rowan University.



