Harrisburg, Pa. -- The Pennsylvania Departments of Education and Health are ready to welcome students back to school, but first, families should ensure that their children's immunizations are up to date to prevent illnesses such as measles.

“It is essential that everyone, especially children, are up to date on all recommended immunizations,” Acting Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson said.

More Information Looking to visit a local immunization clinic to receive vaccinations? Call 1-877-PA-HEALTH (1-877-724-3258) to schedule an appointment. Pennsylvanians should have their vaccination records available when they call to make an appointment. A parent or legal guardian must accompany a child receiving immunizations.

“Immunizations are a safe and effective way to protect yourself and your children from a number of serious, life-threatening diseases. Getting your immunizations can help protect those around you, including people with compromised immune systems who cannot get vaccinated," Johnson said. "If you have a child aged 12 or older, make sure they get a COVID-19 vaccine before heading back to school.”

Immunizations can protect kids from childhood illnesses such as mumps and chickenpox. Vaccine-preventable diseases can become dangerous and cause hospitalization and even death in some cases. A talk with your doctor or your child's doctor can help determine what - if any - immunizations are needed.

State regulations recently changed to only allow students to attend school without required immunizations for five days instead of the previous eight months.

Children in grades K-12 require the following immunizations:

tetanus

diphtheria

polio

MMR (measles, mumps, rubella)

hepatitis B

chickenpox

Immunization requirements also extend to students of cyber and charter schools.

Children entering the seventh grade also need additional immunizations of:

meningococcal conjugate vaccine (MCV)

tetanus

diphtheria

acellular pertussis (Tdap)

If a child does not have at least one dose of the above immunizations, they risk exclusion from school, according to the Dept. of Education.