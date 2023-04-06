Williamsport, Pa. — A new Lycoming County health center for county employees is officially open for business. The new facility is on the second floor of the 33 West Third Street building in Williamsport.

Touted as a comprehensive, primary care health center, "dedicated to employees covered by its health plan," any full-time county employees and their covered dependents can receive primary care with same-day appointments and health plan care coordination without co-pays.

Services include doctor visits, laboratory, X-ray, prescriptions, behavioral health, physical therapy, and an onsite "member advocate" to troubleshoot benefit coverage problems and health plan claim issues.

The center, called the Partnership Health Center, or PHC, is managed by Integrity Health, a health information technology company using a dedicated primary care platform of health plan management.

Establishing an employer-sponsored health center is beneficial in a number of ways, according to the county. First, employees and dependents have exclusive access to the facility. Secondly, the center is not connected in any manner to the county health insurance plan. Rather, it's a fixed-cost operation that is not dependant on health insurance billing as the vast majority of health care facilities are.

"Being in the driver's seat with a self-funded health insurance—we pay as we go—and offering the services of the Partnership Health Center puts Lycoming County government in control of our services delivery and health care costs," said Matthew McDermott, director of Administration and Chief Clerk.

County employees are not obligated to use the center for healthcare needs. "The use of the center is completely voluntary," according to McDermott. "We want to gain acceptance by our employees, their family members, and our retirees to get connected with their health by utilizing the Partnership Health Center."

The couny hopes to remove the barriers to accessible care by removing their deductibles and co-pays when using the Partnership Health Center.

"The concept is for our employees, their family members, and our retirees to develop a relationship with the medical staff to develop a wholistic approach to health management and thereby preventing and or catching health issues early on," McDermott said.

“I believe this Partnership Health Center represents the future for government employee healthcare," said Commissioner Rick Mirabito. "Our employees are now receiving same-day concierge health services at a first class, and convenient, location, and our taxpayers will see savings as a result. This is great news for the health of our valued employees and also for our taxpaying public.”

The county also hopes to use the center as a recruitment tool, positioning county government as an "employer of choice" in the area. As in most industries, the county has faced a shortage of applicants for variety of job openings.

According to Jessica Seagraves, Human Resources director for Lycoming County, the county is trying to be flexible regarding scheduling to attract new potential employees and provide them with more options and benefits, including access to healthcare at the PHC.

In recent months, commissioners have approved several salary reclassification requests within the District Attorney's Office, courts, Conservation District, facilities maintenance, probation, Department of Public Safety, prisons, and other departments to increase compensation and encourage cultivation of a diverse work force.

To search available county goverment jobs, visit their website.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.