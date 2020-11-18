Williamsport, Pa. -- The Pennsylvania Office of Rural Health (PORH) recognized River Valley Health & Dental as "Rural Health Program of the Year" in a virtual award ceremony on Nov. 18.

This award, presented by Lisa Davis, director of PORH and outreach associate professor or health policy and administration at Penn State, honors the exemplary health programs that address an identified need in a rural community. POHR identifies a number of criteria to select the “Program of the Year ”award, including:

• Demonstrates unique, creative, and innovative approaches

• Ensures access to the community/intended population (with no physical, economic, or social barriers) and includes community resources as part of the planning and evaluation process

• Demonstrates a significant benefit to the target population as measured by evaluation

River Valley Health and Dental was able to demonstrate that its program is creative, responsive, and effective in serving the most vulnerable population in Lycoming County.

The Center seeks to go beyond the typical care offered to help people manage chronic conditions and maximize quality of life. Serving over 17,00 patients per year, more than 26% of those patients are minority and 72% of patients live at or below the poverty level.

Partnering with community resources, the Center provides a variety of services to the underserved, including primary care, behavioral health, chiropractic, women’s health, medication assisted treatment, pharmacy, health education, transportation options, and dental. The Center equips their patients with the knowledge, skills, and support to make positive and sustainable health choices.

A mobile care unit, outfitted with two handicap accessible dental chairs and a medical exam room, offers preventative community screenings and dental services to three county school districts during the school day.

Free services include offering free and incentive-driven tobacco cessation programs, diabetes education/management programs, dental baby days (education for new parents and children up to age three), sexual health education programs (free and confidential pregnancy and STD testing and counseling), and other integrated options to treat the whole person.

“I am very proud of the work and effort of our staff to reach out and serve our patients. We believe health is dynamic and that a holistic approach to addressing the whole person and family is key to maximizing wellbeing and ultimately, the best approach to reducing healthcare disparities,” said River Valley Health & Dental President and CEO James Yoxtheimer.

“In addition, we were pleased to achieve this award in partial recognition of the extra efforts made by our staff in response the pandemic," Yoxtheimer. continued. The award gave consideration to the outreach and survey efforts that staff and others, including Dr. Beth McMahon and a survey team from Lock Haven University, undertook to ascertain the needs and impact of COVID-19 on the River Valley patient base.

In immediate response to the pandemic, the Center contacted over 400 patients in a research-based study to investigate the needs and gather the insight of the most vulnerable population in Lycoming County. Results of this survey were provided to an outside research team who provided funding for ongoing planning and evaluation of the pandemic response.

Results were also shared with key stakeholders, such as the Mayor of Williamsport, to be used in their response to provide prevention resources for this population. This study conducted a systematic analysis of the secondary data taken from the patients contacted.

“This patient-based, data-driven insight provided our health care providers with direction for our prevention and control strategies” said Yoxtheimer. “It analyzed and identified high-priority services,programs and policies, gathering insight from those in the community that suffer from socioeconomic challenges, so that we could provide early intervention, appropriate treatment and resources. We hope to ultimately seek outcomes that can focus on holistically assisting patients in reaching their full health and safety potential.”

Some of the efforts supporting the award included the Center’s strong partnership with the Central Pennsylvania Food bank that enabled frequent food distribution during the pandemic. Patients were also provided with masks and prevention education about the prevention and control of COVID-19 as they received food.

River Valley Health & Dental also immediately implemented and expanded their telemedicine for both medical and dental services to meet the needs of their patients.

“We recognize that our most valued community resource is our patients and we hope to continue to use their voice to drive our programs and solutions,” concluded Yoxtheimer.

The Pennsylvania Office of Rural Health (PORH) provides expertise in the areas of rural health, population health, quality improvement, oral health, and agricultural health and safety. Each year the PORH awards recognize rural health programs and individuals who have made substantial contributions to rural health in Pennsylvania.