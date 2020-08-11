Williamsport, Pa. - In conjunction with the over 1,200 U.S. health centers nationwide, the River Valley Health and Dental Center plans to celebrate National Health Center Week (August 9 - 15). The annual celebration takes place the second week of August every year with the goal of raising awareness about the mission and accomplishments of America’s Health Centers.

This years’ theme for National Health Center Week 2020 (NHCW) is Health Center: Lighting the Way for Healthier Communities: Today and in the Future. The Center has planned a special activity on Wednesday, August 12th from 1 – 4 p.m. for its patients and the community, despite the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.

The Center has planned a Food Safari giveaway for kids of all ages that will take place outside of its administrative office, 431 Hepburn (Hepburn Plaza), Williamsport, PA. The first 25 kids (Kindergarten through 4th grade) will receive school backpacks from the Nancy Wiley Wilson Temple #1036 and the River Valley Health & Dental Activities Committee. In addition, United Way of Lycoming County has generously donated books to be given away to the kids as long as supplies last.

A Drive-By general food box distribution has also been planned for River Valley patients in partnership with the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank for about 40 River Valley patients. The distribution was arranged by preregistration, but walk-ups and drive ups are welcome as long as supplies last. A waiting list will be created for future availability to meet future crisis response to food shortage situations. If you are not preregistered, please call in advance prior to arriving to secure your spot at (570) 567-5400.

Additional small giveaways will be present at the event from 1 – 4 p.m. in honor of National Health Center Week celebration.

Social distancing and COVID-19 requirements will be observed i.e. masks are required of all participants.

In other exciting news, River Valley has taken delivery of a new COVID-19 testing van that will aid in the continued expansion of outreach efforts into the community. This unit will afford the opportunity to expand into other testing opportunities in the future. For example, this unit would allow the opportunity to do A1C testing at a health fair, or possibly a flu vaccine clinic out in the community.

This unit also offers an integrated body temperature module and a pass-through testing window so that the patient does not even have to enter the unit. More information will be coming in the next few months. The Van will be on display at the National Health Center event.

The River Valley Health and Dental Center is a non-profit community-based health organization independently managed by a community board of directors and located in the Hepburn Plaza (471 Hepburn Street) in the center of Williamsport. It serves the residents of the greater river valley community with comprehensive primary care –medical and dental.

Not only does the Center provide services to the medically underserved to prevent illness and foster wellness, but to everyone in our river valley community, giving care that seeks to address needs and other factors that may cause sickness, proactively managing chronic conditions for improved and sustainable outcomes and overcoming common barriers to care.