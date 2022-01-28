Last flu season was relatively mild across the Commonwealth and nation, but this season is closing the gap between low flu rates and typical rates for a flu season.

Doctors suggest that the mild season was likely a result of the preventative measures – social distancing, masking, and social restrictions – that were put in place to combat COVID-19.

This year, however, statistics indicate an increase in influenza cases from last year. One explanation, according to health officials, is reduced restrictions and relaxed preventative measures of the pandemic.

Between October 3 and January 22, Pa. Department of Health data reports a total of 30,106 influenza cases in Pennsylvania. This value is much higher than last year, but lower than years before the pandemic, according to CDC data.

Additionally, one strain of the flu, H3N2, is most prevalent right now, according to Dr. Alison Brodginski, Director of Infectious Diseases, Geisinger NE Region. "When H3N2 is the predominant strain, we tend to have more severe flu seasons," said Brodginski.

Nationwide, for this current flu season, the CDC currently estimates at least 2 million flu illnesses, 20,000 hospitalizations, and 1,200 deaths from the flu.

Locally, hospitals are experiencing this rise in flu cases. "However, this rise seems to be normal compared to what we saw in pre-pandemic years," said Heather Stafford, Clinical Director of Nursing Education and Infection Prevention and Control, UPMC in North Central Pa.

The data is not a reflection of all cases, explained Stafford. "What’s important to understand when looking at the numbers is that reported cases only represent a fraction of the burden of illness in the region because flu is something many people will treat at home and not go to a doctor or get tested for."

"Every winter brings the risk of getting the flu. Even though it’s a common and familiar disease, it’s easy to forget that thousands of people die from the flu every year."

Most will recover easily, but adults age 65 and older are the group that records the most deaths from influenza. Based upon recent data, the CDC estimates that approximately 70 to 85 percent of flu-related deaths between 50 to 70 percent of flu-related hospitalizations are amongst the 65 and older age group.

Only 37% of adults aged 65 and older were vaccinated for the flu as of the end of October, according to CDC data.

"Adults age 65 and older who live at home have the same chance of catching the flu as anyone else. Unfortunately, they are much more likely to develop serious complications from it," said Stafford.

Brodginski added the additional risk—to the elderly and others—posed by the H3N2 strain. "Those particularly at risk include the very young and old, pregnant women, those with weakened immune systems," said Brodginski.

Common preventive methods, according to Stafford, are vaccination, hand hygiene, avoiding sneezing or coughing outwardly, and immediately washing hands after a sneeze or cough.

For more information on the influenza vaccination and how to get one through UPMC, visit UPMC.com/flu.