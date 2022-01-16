Harrisburg -- January is National Radon Action Month, and the Department of Environmental Protection is reminding Pennsylvanians to test their homes if they haven't already. Radon is a natural, invisible, radioactive gas that enters homes from the ground. Long-term exposure can cause lung cancer, making it the second leading cause (smoking is first).

“High levels of radon have been found in every county in Pennsylvania. Since you can’t see or smell radon, doing a simple test is the only way to find out if you’re breathing in high levels and take action to keep your home a healthy place,” said Executive Deputy Secretary Ziadeh.

Radon gas is created when uranium in the ground breaks down. The gas can enter homes through cracks in the foundation or other openings. Pennsylvania's geology gives it some of the highest radon gas levels in the United States, and nearly all Pennsylvania homes have at least some trace of the gas. An estimated 40 percent of homes in Pennsylvania have more radon than the federally-recommended limit.

According to the Lung Association’s State of Lung Cancer Report, an estimated 39.1% of Pennsylvania radon test results equal or exceed the EPA Action level of 4 pCi/L. Nationally, only 21.8% of homes are at or above the action level, making Pennsylvania residents at greater risk than those of most other states.

“Even if your neighbors’ homes have tested low for radon, you should test your own home. Radon levels can and do vary from home to home,” said Executive Deputy Secretary Ziadeh.

Radon tests are available at most hardware stores for about $20. To use a radon test, open the cannister and place it in the lowest livable level of the home (typically a basement). Homes on a slab or over a crawl space should have their test placed on the first floor. Leave the test cannister in place for a few days before mailing it to the lab for analysis.

Video instructions are available here.

You can also hire a certified radon tester if you would rather not conduct a test yourself.

Regardless of how you choose to test, winter is an ideal time to perform a radon test because doors and windows are usually closed.

If your home's radon level is high, a radon reduction system with a pipe and exhaust fan can be professionally installed in your home to vent the gas outside. The cost is generally in line with that of other home improvements like replacing a water heater. Though it is an expense, a radon reduction system can make a home easier to sell in the future.

A list of DEP-certified professional radon testers, mitigators, and laboratories is available here.

Here are 5 important things to know about radon, according to the American Lung Association:

Radon-related lung cancers are responsible for an estimated 21,000 deaths annually in the United States. Smoking and radon exposure can separately increase the risk of lung cancer. If you smoke, exposure to both tobacco and radon enhances the risk of lung cancer even further The only way to detect radon in your home is to test the air. EPA urges anyone with radon levels above 4 picoCuries per liter (pCi/L) take action to fix their homes. Both the EPA and the American Lung Association recommend that mitigation be considered if levels are greater than 2 pCi/L. After high levels are detected, a radon mitigation system should be installed by a radon professional. Radon testing should always be done when you buy a home and after building a new home. Many states now require radon results (if known) to be disclosed during a real estate transaction. Some states require testing in priority buildings like schools and daycares. When high levels of radon are detected, professional radon mitigation should be a priority. Do-it-yourself radon mitigation is typically not an effective long-term solution. Some state health departments offer financial assistance or low interest loans for radon mitigation.



